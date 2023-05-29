© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Addressing homelessness from another angle, at Street Dog Project

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

When you don't have a regular place to live and don't have regular friends around, a pet can fill some of the void. And some homeless people do travel with dogs and cats by their sides.

The Street Dog Project in Jackson County works to make life a little better for the pets, and hopefully for their human companions as well. Services range from pet supplies to medical services to food.

It takes a few bucks to deliver for the dogs and cats, and Street Dog Project is in constant fundraising mode. SDP President Laurie Cuddy and staffer Nancy Ryan visit to talk about street dogs and cats and seeing to their needs.

