Memorial Day specials on the JX

We observe the Memorial Day holiday on the JX the way a lot of people do: we take the day off. But we pulled some gems from the archives to put together a show for the day.

Our first-half offering is a visit on Sister Resisters: Mentoring Black Women on Campus, about white women stepping up for people who need support in academic settings. Authors Janie Victoria Ward and Tracy L. Robinson-Wood are the guests.

Midway through the hour, we shift over to a chat with Greg Melville about his book on graveyards: Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries. His longstanding fascination with burial practices and places led to a rich trove of material.