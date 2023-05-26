© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Memorial Day specials on the JX

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Harris.news/Wikimedia
/

We observe the Memorial Day holiday on the JX the way a lot of people do: we take the day off. But we pulled some gems from the archives to put together a show for the day.

Our first-half offering is a visit on Sister Resisters: Mentoring Black Women on Campus, about white women stepping up for people who need support in academic settings. Authors Janie Victoria Ward and Tracy L. Robinson-Wood are the guests.

Midway through the hour, we shift over to a chat with Greg Melville about his book on graveyards: Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries. His longstanding fascination with burial practices and places led to a rich trove of material.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
