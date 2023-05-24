Thu 9 AM | It's still dry here: California refreshes tips on native plants

We had a good winter in our two states. That's one. It will take more to be able to say we're really out of a drought. And even though California has lifted many of its water use restrictions, the recent deal made by the states that use Colorado River water shows how much water needs to fall in the west.

Save Our Water, created by state and local agencies in California, is staying on the job, continuing to show people ways to conserve water around the home. The methods include growing native plants that do well in dry conditions.

We get a visit from Dr. Jun Bando, Executive Director of the California Native Plant Society, and Landscape Architect Kate Hayes.

