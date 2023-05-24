© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | It's still dry here: California refreshes tips on native plants

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

We had a good winter in our two states. That's one. It will take more to be able to say we're really out of a drought. And even though California has lifted many of its water use restrictions, the recent deal made by the states that use Colorado River water shows how much water needs to fall in the west.

Save Our Water, created by state and local agencies in California, is staying on the job, continuing to show people ways to conserve water around the home. The methods include growing native plants that do well in dry conditions.

We get a visit from Dr. Jun Bando, Executive Director of the California Native Plant Society, and Landscape Architect Kate Hayes.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
