Thu 9:25 | Mount Ashland follows record ski season with summer activities

If nothing else, Andrew Gast should get credit for timing his entry. He arrived to manage the Mount Ashland Ski Area in a huge year for the resort: the fifth snowiest winter on record produced the most days open ever recorded, the latest closing date ever recorded, and the largest number of visits ever.

And the place has not gone silent for the summer, either... the Mount Ashland Lodge will open for visits and food and drink sales on weekends through the non-ski season, starting Memorial Day weekend.

GM Gast was really busy during the winter; he finally joins us in a quieter moment for a chat about the ski area's phenomenal season and summer ahead.

