Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Mount Ashland follows record ski season with summer activities

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

If nothing else, Andrew Gast should get credit for timing his entry. He arrived to manage the Mount Ashland Ski Area in a huge year for the resort: the fifth snowiest winter on record produced the most days open ever recorded, the latest closing date ever recorded, and the largest number of visits ever.

And the place has not gone silent for the summer, either... the Mount Ashland Lodge will open for visits and food and drink sales on weekends through the non-ski season, starting Memorial Day weekend.

GM Gast was really busy during the winter; he finally joins us in a quieter moment for a chat about the ski area's phenomenal season and summer ahead.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
