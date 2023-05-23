© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Another media outlet bites the dust, in the latest edition of Signals & Noise

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

We're beginning to run out of shoes. Another shoe dropped in the media business of late, when Medford CBS affiliate KTVL stopped producing local newscasts, four months after the Mail Tribune newspaper went out of business (in the same building!).

That's just one media item up for discussion on this month's edition of our media overview, Signals & Noise. Our regulars return, Christopher Lucas of Southern Oregon University and Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein of Cal Poly-Humboldt.

We discuss the news business, covering a presidential candidate facing indictment and court verdicts, and our panelists give their top three media choices for the month.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
