Wed 9 AM | Another media outlet bites the dust, in the latest edition of Signals & Noise

We're beginning to run out of shoes. Another shoe dropped in the media business of late, when Medford CBS affiliate KTVL stopped producing local newscasts, four months after the Mail Tribune newspaper went out of business (in the same building!).

That's just one media item up for discussion on this month's edition of our media overview, Signals & Noise. Our regulars return, Christopher Lucas of Southern Oregon University and Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein of Cal Poly-Humboldt.

We discuss the news business, covering a presidential candidate facing indictment and court verdicts, and our panelists give their top three media choices for the month.