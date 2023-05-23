© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Not just anybody at SOU theater, but 'Everybody'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Long before there was "Everything Everywhere All at Once," there was "Everyman," a morality play from a time before Shakespeare ever picked up a pen.

The journey through life told in that play has some staying power, and gets a 21st-century reworking as Everybody, by the playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. It is presented by Southern Oregon University's theater department, the final production of the academic year.

Vaun Munroe is the director and our guest on the JX.

