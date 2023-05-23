Wed 9:25 | More than a glow: how OHRA helps homeless people in Ashland

It started as Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland, but the acronym became a name, and now most people just call it "Aura" (OHRA).

The organization has rolled out several different services for people homeless or nearly so in the Ashland area. And it took a big step up with a state grant from the "Turnkey Program" passed by the legislature, allowing OHRA to take over an Ashland motel as a shelter and headquarters.

It's a constant challenge meeting the needs of clients and bringing in the money for it. Cass Sinclair, OHRA's Executive Director, talks to us about the work and the progress.

