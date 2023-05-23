© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | More than a glow: how OHRA helps homeless people in Ashland

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

It started as Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland, but the acronym became a name, and now most people just call it "Aura" (OHRA).

The organization has rolled out several different services for people homeless or nearly so in the Ashland area. And it took a big step up with a state grant from the "Turnkey Program" passed by the legislature, allowing OHRA to take over an Ashland motel as a shelter and headquarters.

It's a constant challenge meeting the needs of clients and bringing in the money for it. Cass Sinclair, OHRA's Executive Director, talks to us about the work and the progress.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
