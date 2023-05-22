Tue 9:40 | Songs from here, there, and everywhere featured at Ashland World Music Festival

It's a distinctly American holiday, but Memorial Day weekend gets a few foreign accents in the hands of Rogue World Music.

RWM presents the annual Ashland World Music Festival over the weekend (May 26-29), with performances in Lithia Park, but also workshops and talkbacks with some of the performers. It's the eighth edition of the festival, which relies on donations instead of tickets: it's free.

Ana Byers, the Executive Director of RWM, stops by with news of the four music-filled days, and how they'll unfold.