© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Songs from here, there, and everywhere featured at Ashland World Music Festival

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's a distinctly American holiday, but Memorial Day weekend gets a few foreign accents in the hands of Rogue World Music.

RWM presents the annual Ashland World Music Festival over the weekend (May 26-29), with performances in Lithia Park, but also workshops and talkbacks with some of the performers. It's the eighth edition of the festival, which relies on donations instead of tickets: it's free.

Ana Byers, the Executive Director of RWM, stops by with news of the four music-filled days, and how they'll unfold.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team