Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Ashland lays out the green grass at 'Dusk to Dawn' camping area for homeless people

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The ongoing issue of finding places for homeless people to sleep led the City of Ashland to create such a space.

Call it "Dusk to Dawn" or "Night Lawn;" it's a grassy space next to the building that houses the city council chambers and police department, available for camping every night from 7 PM to 7:30 the next morning. The move is intended to keep campers out of other public spaces in town by providing a hassle-free sleeping space nightly.

The offer comes with some rules governing timing and behavior. Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara lays out the story of the city's move, and how the site has worked in the first few days of its existence.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
