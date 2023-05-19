© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:25 | Life and death, money and healing, in 'The People's Hospital'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT
people's hospital ricardo nuila

Both of our states jumped in with both feet when the Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare") gave all states an opportunity to expand their Medicaid programs for the poor.

Texas held out, and continues to do so. But don't mistake the politics for the practice: Texas DOES provide health care to people without money or insurance, a lot of it through a huge teaching hospital in Houston.

Ricardo Nuila is an MD practicing and teaching there, a story he tells in The People's Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine. The stories of several patients are intermixed with the overall story of the hospital and its mission--and its remarkable record of success.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
