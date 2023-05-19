Mon 9:25 | Life and death, money and healing, in 'The People's Hospital'

Both of our states jumped in with both feet when the Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare") gave all states an opportunity to expand their Medicaid programs for the poor.

Texas held out, and continues to do so. But don't mistake the politics for the practice: Texas DOES provide health care to people without money or insurance, a lot of it through a huge teaching hospital in Houston.

Ricardo Nuila is an MD practicing and teaching there, a story he tells in The People's Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine. The stories of several patients are intermixed with the overall story of the hospital and its mission--and its remarkable record of success.

