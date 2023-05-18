© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Stint at Portland's Chinatown Museum the focus of Underground History

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
podcast-underground-history.jpg

Much of Chelsea Rose's work at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology has focused on the Chinese Diapora in Oregon, which accounts for the Chinatowns scattered across the state, many of them no longer in existence.

Poet and visual artist Sam Roxas-Chuas joined a team of anthropologists as part of his work creating a multi-multimedia account of his time as an artist-in-residence at the Portland Chinatown Museum. He's presenting that work of visual art, soundscapes, and poetry at Ashland's Grizzly Peak Winery in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month this weekend (May 20th). Chelsea welcomes Sam to the latest edition of Underground History.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
