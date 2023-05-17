Thu 9 AM | Experts on old-growth forests review the federal inventory of older forests

Roughly 33 million acres. That's how much old-growth forest exists on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land across the country.

The figures come from the first-ever comprehensive inventory of such lands (full report here), released in April by the Biden administration. Add another 80 million acres of "mature" (as in: not old growth yet) forests.

Rogue Valley resident Dominick DellaSalla, chief scientist at Wild Heritage, has studied such forests for a long time, often in tandem with Richard Birdseye from the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

The two scientists give an extended view of what they find in the inventory... and do not find.