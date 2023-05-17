© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Experts on old-growth forests review the federal inventory of older forests

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
old growth

Roughly 33 million acres. That's how much old-growth forest exists on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land across the country.

The figures come from the first-ever comprehensive inventory of such lands (full report here), released in April by the Biden administration. Add another 80 million acres of "mature" (as in: not old growth yet) forests.

Rogue Valley resident Dominick DellaSalla, chief scientist at Wild Heritage, has studied such forests for a long time, often in tandem with Richard Birdseye from the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

The two scientists give an extended view of what they find in the inventory... and do not find.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team