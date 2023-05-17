© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Ashland gets back into the carshare business, with voltage

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Ashland Carshare Car Share Bolt.jpg
City of Ashland

For four bucks, you can drive an electric car around Ashland for an hour. That's the base price for the newly-established GoForth electric carshare program announced by city government, Southern Oregon University, and Forth Mobility.

It's a modest carshare to start: a single Chevrolet Bolt stationed on the SOU campus.

We get further details of the operation, and what enabled it, from GoForth Program Manager Connor Herman and SOU Sustainability Director Becs Walker.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
