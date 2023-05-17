Thu 9:40 | Ashland gets back into the carshare business, with voltage

For four bucks, you can drive an electric car around Ashland for an hour. That's the base price for the newly-established GoForth electric carshare program announced by city government, Southern Oregon University, and Forth Mobility.

It's a modest carshare to start: a single Chevrolet Bolt stationed on the SOU campus.

We get further details of the operation, and what enabled it, from GoForth Program Manager Connor Herman and SOU Sustainability Director Becs Walker.