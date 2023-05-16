© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Signs of summer nearing: Watch out for harmful algae blooms

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
California Department of Fish and Wildlife
/

After the long winter and a long, cool spring, a lot of us are ready to head outdoors and hang out on/in some water. But beware: not only is a lot of that water shockingly cold, some of it may be toxic.

As the weather warms, things like harmful algae blooms will become more common. Consuming or playing in water with toxins present can sicken and even kill pets and people.

Oregon Health Authority keeps an eye on conditions and spreads the word about waterborne toxins. OHA toxicologist David Farrer talks to us about warning signs, effects, and options when exposed.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
