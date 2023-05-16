© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | JX theme co-composer presents solo recital on SOU campus

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
We've marveled at the musical creations of Terry Longshore over the years, even if some of the processes are hard to describe: is that a piano string he dragged across the strings in a piano?

A recent sabbatical from his day job at Southern Oregon University opened Longshore up to new sounds in new places. He returns to campus for a solo "intermedia" recital titled "balance | flow" on Friday evening (May 19), and visits our studio beforehand.

And you've heard us say it before: the theme music of the JX is a composition by Terry Longshore with son Mackswell.

