Wed 9:25 | Where the (butter)flies are: Mapping Oregon's caterpillars and kin

The monarch butterfly may get the king's share of attention, but there are many other varieties of butterflies in the region. Over time, scientists add to the body of knowledge about which butterflies live where.

Entomologist Jeffrey Miller, retired from Oregon State University, has been painstakingly adding data points to the existing maps of Oregon butterflies.

He'll share his process and findings in an upcoming session with Pollinator Project Rogue Valley (May 20th), and with us on the JX.