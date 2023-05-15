Tue 9 AM | The archiving of activism, at Humboldt Area Peoples Archive

When you're trying to save the world, saving artifacts from the process may not be at the top of the list of priorities. But Humboldt Area Peoples Archive collects items that tell the story of activism in the area, and the results of that activism. It's not just about preserving history; it's also about telling the story of local organizing and its potential effects on democracy.

The collections include artwork created as part of the activism. Some of that goes on display at the Clark Museum in Eureka starting this weekend (May 20th). HAPA Executive Director Nicole Riggs tells the story of the organization and the organizing. And the artwork.

