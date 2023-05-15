© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | The archiving of activism, at Humboldt Area Peoples Archive

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
humoldt area people's archive

When you're trying to save the world, saving artifacts from the process may not be at the top of the list of priorities. But Humboldt Area Peoples Archive collects items that tell the story of activism in the area, and the results of that activism. It's not just about preserving history; it's also about telling the story of local organizing and its potential effects on democracy.

The collections include artwork created as part of the activism. Some of that goes on display at the Clark Museum in Eureka starting this weekend (May 20th). HAPA Executive Director Nicole Riggs tells the story of the organization and the organizing. And the artwork.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
