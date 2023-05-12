© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Scott Valley farmers and ranchers bristle at ongoing water restrictions

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
scott valley agriculture alliance theodora Johnson Lauren Sweezy

Take a look at the most recent federal drought maps, and you notice that parts of Oregon have it worse than anyplace in California. But some drought restrictions remain in place, including restrictions on both surface water and groundwater in the Scott and Shasta Valleys.

Both streams are considered critical for the survival of coho salmon, and the restrictions went into effect in the summer of 2021. Farmers and ranchers in the Scott Valley Agriculture Water Alliance (AgWA) think it's time the restrictions came off.

They make the case that their voluntary water conservation measures should be enough. Rancher Theodora Johnson and farmer Lauren Sweezey join us with details.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team