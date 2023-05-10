Thu 9:40 | Southern Oregon Rep Singers present a concert of new choral works

Mozart, Bach, Vivaldi, Handel... they all wrote magnificent works for the human voice. But so did a lot of other people, and many of those are not only still alive, but still composing.

are the people whose works will be featured when Southern Oregon Repertory Singers present their annual concert of new choral works, "Rivers of Light." Two performances are set for this weekend (May 13-14) in Ashland, featuring modern choral pieces, including two commissioned premieres.

One is by English composer Will Todd, the other by SORS composer-in-residence Jodi French. We bring that French and the other French, SORS Director Paul French, into the studio for a chat about choral works.

