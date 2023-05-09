© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Oregon unemployment remains low, slightly hire in Southern Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 9, 2023
oregon employment division

At the moment, Oregon's employment situation looks solid. The state's unemployment rate dropped in March, to 4.4% from February's 4.7%. That keeps the rate of people out of work near historic lows.

Counties in our region tend to run slightly higher, so Jackson County checked in at 4.5% and Josephine at 6.0% [while Lane reported 4.0%!].

Guy Tauer is a regional economist for the Employment Department, keeping an eye on figures from the southwestern corner of Oregon. He spends some time unfolding the numbers and what they represent.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
