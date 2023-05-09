Wed 9 AM | Oregon unemployment remains low, slightly hire in Southern Oregon

At the moment, Oregon's employment situation looks solid. The state's unemployment rate dropped in March, to 4.4% from February's 4.7%. That keeps the rate of people out of work near historic lows.

Counties in our region tend to run slightly higher, so Jackson County checked in at 4.5% and Josephine at 6.0% [while Lane reported 4.0%!].

Guy Tauer is a regional economist for the Employment Department, keeping an eye on figures from the southwestern corner of Oregon. He spends some time unfolding the numbers and what they represent.