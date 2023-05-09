© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Election nuts and bolts for May 16th with Jackson County's clerk

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
jackson county oregon vote

Tuesday's election in Oregon is not an especially big one, but are there any "small" elections anymore? All the races and measures are strictly local, but their results will shape the governing boards of school and fire and special districts, and decide issues like school bonds and more.

Votes are votes, and Jackson County's Elections Office is ready to count them. Some residents recently requested hand-counting of ballots, as they have in many jurisdictions. We discuss the way elections are currently conducted with Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
