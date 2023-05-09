© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Arts in bloom for springtime: Eureka Chamber Music Series in action next weekend

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
eureka chamber orchestra Lucy Fitz Gibbon + Ryan McCullough

Maybe there really IS a flurry of arts events this spring, or maybe it just feels that way because things got SO quiet during the pandemic. But concerts and plays are breaking out all over, including for the Eureka Chamber Music Series.

Next up for ECMS is the weekend concerts of married-couple/soprano and pianist Lucy Fitz Gibbon and Ryan McCullough, with concert Saturday night (May 13th) and concert with conversation on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Stone is both a violinist and the Artistic Director of ECMS; he visits with details of the series and the process of coming all the way back from the pandemic layoff.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team