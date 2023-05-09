Wed 9:25 | Arts in bloom for springtime: Eureka Chamber Music Series in action next weekend

Maybe there really IS a flurry of arts events this spring, or maybe it just feels that way because things got SO quiet during the pandemic. But concerts and plays are breaking out all over, including for the Eureka Chamber Music Series.

Next up for ECMS is the weekend concerts of married-couple/soprano and pianist Lucy Fitz Gibbon and Ryan McCullough, with concert Saturday night (May 13th) and concert with conversation on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Stone is both a violinist and the Artistic Director of ECMS; he visits with details of the series and the process of coming all the way back from the pandemic layoff.