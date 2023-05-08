Wed 9:40 | Taking a good, hard look at defensible space on Wildfire Awareness Month

The lingering of April showers into May does not negate one major truth: there WILL be a fire season this year. In fact, some parts of the region are already putting industrial fire precautions into place in the forests.

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office is putting out its annual warnings, to get people and their property ready for the dry, hot days ahead. The concept of defensible space is a big one... making room around your house where fire will burn slowly.

Kyle Reed is a fire risk reduction specialist in the fire marshal's office. We get a list of practices to enhance defensible space.

