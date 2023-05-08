© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Taking a good, hard look at defensible space on Wildfire Awareness Month

Published May 8, 2023
Published May 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
May Wildfire month

The lingering of April showers into May does not negate one major truth: there WILL be a fire season this year. In fact, some parts of the region are already putting industrial fire precautions into place in the forests.

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office is putting out its annual warnings, to get people and their property ready for the dry, hot days ahead. The concept of defensible space is a big one... making room around your house where fire will burn slowly.

Kyle Reed is a fire risk reduction specialist in the fire marshal's office. We get a list of practices to enhance defensible space.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
