Tue 9 AM | Redding switches on its e-assist bikeshare program

Redding is not a big city in population, but it gets a big-city amenity with the opening of Shasta Bike Depot and the startup of a bikeshare operation. Redding Bikeshare puts electric-assist bikes on the streets for rent, with the goal of making it easier and cleaner to get around town.

Shasta Living Streets is the organization that started the work to bring bikeshare to town; Executive Director Anne Thomas visits with details of the program and what it took to make it a reality.