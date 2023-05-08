© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Redding switches on its e-assist bikeshare program

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Redding Bike share Shasta Living

Redding is not a big city in population, but it gets a big-city amenity with the opening of Shasta Bike Depot and the startup of a bikeshare operation. Redding Bikeshare puts electric-assist bikes on the streets for rent, with the goal of making it easier and cleaner to get around town.

Shasta Living Streets is the organization that started the work to bring bikeshare to town; Executive Director Anne Thomas visits with details of the program and what it took to make it a reality.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team