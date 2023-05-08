Tue 9:25 | Psilocybin therapists lay out the reasons for their interest

There is the term "magic mushrooms," and a wealth of jokes about people taking psychedelic drugs, but Oregon's psilocybin-assisted therapy law has a serious goal behind it: to help people who have not been helped much by other kinds of mental therapies.

Voters passed the measure into law and the state spent two years preparing for its use. Now the first certified therapists are ready to work, providing psilocybin and monitoring through guided sessions with clients. JPR's Juliet Grable talked to Chelsea Phegley, Dr. Jarrod Franklin, Mandy Miller, and Steve Elfrink, four people who signed up for the training about their goals for the therapies to come.