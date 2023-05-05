© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | FTC issues numbers on scams, and advice for avoiding them

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
federal trade commission phone scams

Your granddaughter calls, says there's been an emergency, and she needs you to send money now now now! First... are you sure it's your granddaughter?

Impersonator scams were the top scam of the year 2022 in America once again, says the Federal Trade Commission. FTC keeps statistics through its Consumer Sentinel Network, and the stats show that the money lost to scammers continues to rise, up to $8.8 Billion last year.

Kerry O'Brien is the Western Regional Director for FTC, based in San Francisco. She visits with stats for Oregon and California, and with strategies for NOT getting scammed.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
