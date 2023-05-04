© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Getting quick assessment and support for youth psychosis, in Mental Health Matters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
mental health matters

We may be somewhat kinder than we used to be in our responses to mental illness, but it is still hard to detect... there's no blood test for psychosis. There is something called Early Assessment and Support Alliance (EASA), which brings together Oregon groups and individuals to quickly figure out if troubled teens are showing signs of psychosis, to get them the support they need.

We learn more about the work in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, hosted by Andra Hollenbeck of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon chapter (NAMI-SO). Andra is joined by Andrew DeFrance, an intern with Jackson County Mental Health who has had the benefit of the EASA training.

