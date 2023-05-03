© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Scientists look back at the seismic shift in forest management

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
The Making of the Northwest Forest Plan | K. Norman Johnson, Gordon Reeves, and Jerry Franklin

The laughter would have been loud and long around 1970 if anyone in Oregon suggested that a two-pound bird would stop the powerful timber industry in its tracks. Twenty-years later, no one was laughing when the northern spotted owl joined the endangered species list, providing a mechanism for a wholesale change in federal forest management.

Experts pointed out, then and still, that the issue is far bigger than the bird. Three of those experts joined forces to tell the story once again in a new book, The Making of the Northwest Forest Plan: The Wild Science of Saving Old Growth Ecosystems.

K. Norman Johnson, Gordon Reeves, and Jerry Franklin all played key parts in detailing the fate of old growth forests and the implications. Some combination of the authors join us for an extended look back.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
