Thu 9:40 Oregon Democrats in Congress ask for federal help with opioid crisis

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (14).jpg

It's a rare person who doesn't know what fentanyl is. The powerful opioid painkiller is blamed for an increasing number of opioid overdose deaths across the country.

Oregon leads the way in teen deaths by drug-related causes, and the Democrats in Congress (both senators and four of the six house members) are asking the federal Department of Education to help. The Congress members asked the ED Secretary, Miguel Cardona, to work with Oregon schools, to help spread the message to avoid opioids.

Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Val Hoyle from the 4th Congressional district appear together on the JX to lay out the vision for the federal assist to Oregon educators.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
