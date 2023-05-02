© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Scientists suggest a framework for approaching the oceans turning more acidic

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Rebecca Albright
Dr Rebecca Albright

One of the effects of global warming is the acidification of the oceans... the trend of our big bodies of salt water to get more acidic over time. Not enough that you'd notice it swimming or surfing, but enough to make it hard for some sea creatures with shells to form those shells in the first place.

The California Academy of Science is one of several institutions signing onto a letter proposing something like a checklist for governments to follow in preparing for acidification. The items on the list range from public awareness to mitigation measures.

There's clearly some ground to cover: for example, coral bleaching, which is very well known, is not the same. Rebecca Albright is the California Academy's Curator of Invertebrate Zoology and founder of the Coral Regeneration Lab (CoRL). She visits with some details of the ocean acidification framework.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
