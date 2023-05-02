© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Anima Mundi Productions shines the spotlight on women composers in Ashland concert

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
anima mundi may 2023

The rap on classical music is that is largely the work of dead white men. But not ALL composers fit the description... many women and people of color have contributed substantial works, and Ashland-based Anima Mundi Productions is determined to give them a place in the sun.

The celebration continues on Sunday (May 7) in Ashland with Honoring My Sister’s Beauty: A musical and poetic conversation between diverse traditions.

Hildegard von Bingen, Florence Price, and other composers provided the pieces, with interpretation by singers Lindsay Patterson Abdou and Brooke Iva Lohman, and violinist, scholar, and poet Dr. Lesa Terry, plus pianist Joseph Williams and Anima Mundi Productions’ resident poet Tiziana DellaRovere.

Lesa Terry, from Santa Monica College, joins us with an overview.

