The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | OSU vet lab takes a role in diagnosing flu killing California condors

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
It took a tremendous effort to keep California condors from sliding into extinction. All the known surviving birds were collected long ago for a captive breeding program to allow the condor to be reintroduced.

The project worked and has been expanded over time: the Yurok Tribe now leads a project bringing condors back to the Redwoods. But condors in Arizona have been falling ill to avian flu in recent months, raising concerns that the more northerly populations could eventually be infected as well.

The Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University has been involved in identifying what's been killing the birds. Kurt Williams is director of the lab and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
