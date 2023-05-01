© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | The business of attracting military veterans and other recruits to agriculture

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
attracting veterans to farming osu oak mountain farm

Farming can be a challenging line of work on its best days, so it doesn't have the allure of say, being an "influencer" on social media. And where that line of work skews young, farming skews much older, and many farmers are due for retirement. S

o efforts continue around the country to attract new farmers to the business, including several small farm incubation projects in Southern Oregon. Those include Rogue Farm Corps and the Growing Veteran Agripreneurs program of Oregon State University Extension.

We get a peek inside these programs when GVA Coordinator Diane Choplin visits. There are two other guests: Edward Night of Oak Mountain Farm and a Farm Corps alum, and Greg Pavellas, an alum of GVA.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team