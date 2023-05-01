Tue 9 AM | The business of attracting military veterans and other recruits to agriculture

Farming can be a challenging line of work on its best days, so it doesn't have the allure of say, being an "influencer" on social media. And where that line of work skews young, farming skews much older, and many farmers are due for retirement. S

o efforts continue around the country to attract new farmers to the business, including several small farm incubation projects in Southern Oregon. Those include Rogue Farm Corps and the Growing Veteran Agripreneurs program of Oregon State University Extension.

We get a peek inside these programs when GVA Coordinator Diane Choplin visits. There are two other guests: Edward Night of Oak Mountain Farm and a Farm Corps alum, and Greg Pavellas, an alum of GVA.

