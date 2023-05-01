Tue 9:40 | Talent Historical Society compiles a book on the city's near-death in the Almeda fire

The Almeda fire of 2020 spared the Talent Historical Society by a little more than a city block. But the physical near-miss also inspired THS to help its community record the fire and its wide-ranging effects for the historical record.

What began as a blogging project has grown in new directions, and new includes a book, Talent, Oregon: The Almeda Fire, which brings together pictures, interviews, and stories of what was possibly the worst day in the small city's history.

Debra Moon, Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator for THS, joins us with details.