Tue 9:25 | Oregon Global Warming Commission points the way to greater emissions reductions by 2030

By several measurements, the people of Earth are not meeting the goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions enough to curb the more serious effects of climate change. But plenty of entities are on the job, looking for ways to nip and tuck what we release into the atmosphere.

The entities include the Oregon Global Warming Commission, which recently released its Climate Action Roadmap to 2030. That report includes the Transformational Integrated Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Project Report. Call it TIGHGER, or "tiger."

Catherine McDonald, the Chair of the Global Warming Commission, discusses the contents and intentions.

