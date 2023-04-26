Thu 9 AM | OSU researchers help find the mechanism behind wildfire smoke 'taint' on wine grapes

We can count on wildfires and wine grapes in summertime in the region, and they do NOT work well together. Wildfire smoke and ash settling on wine grapes can add an unpleasant taste to the grapes and any wine made from them, a situation known as "smoke taint."

The wine industry has scrambled for solutions, while science got busy delving into the specifics. Oregon State University recently announced research showing the chemistry behind smoke taint, which might offer some clues to avoiding it. Elizabeth Tomasino, Associate Professor of Enology at OSU, visits with details of the findings.

