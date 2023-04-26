Thu 9:40 | Oregon Fringe Festival offerings include documentary on first BIPOC burlesque show

Burlesque shows have been around for a long time, but BIPOC burlesque? That adds another dimension, and THAT has an actual birthdate and place: in Seattle, in August 2019.

Kia Puckett, known in burlesque as "Mx. Pucks A’Plenty (pronounce Mx. as 'mix')," founded BIPOC burlesque under the headline "What the Funk?!" A documentary by the same name, about the birth of the tradition, is among the offerings at this year's Oregon Fringe Festival, screening Friday evening in Ashland. Mx. Pucks and Rebecca Mm Davis--Ms. Davis--join us to fill out the story.