jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon Fringe Festival offerings include documentary on first BIPOC burlesque show

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
What the Funk

Burlesque shows have been around for a long time, but BIPOC burlesque? That adds another dimension, and THAT has an actual birthdate and place: in Seattle, in August 2019.

Kia Puckett, known in burlesque as "Mx. Pucks A’Plenty (pronounce Mx. as 'mix')," founded BIPOC burlesque under the headline "What the Funk?!" A documentary by the same name, about the birth of the tradition, is among the offerings at this year's Oregon Fringe Festival, screening Friday evening in Ashland. Mx. Pucks and Rebecca Mm Davis--Ms. Davis--join us to fill out the story.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
