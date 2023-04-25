© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | SOU financial aid officer lessens the confusion over college scholarships

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
sou tuition

The White House said it would forgive a big chunk of student loans for some former students. Then a court said no, the president does not have that power. Confused yet?

The student loan forgiveness issue is really only a sideshow to the main event: how much a college education costs, and how many people need to secure some kind of financial aid to pay for it. If you're trying to track down a scholarship, there are roughly 1.7 Million of them. Confused now?

Kristen Gast is the Director of Financial Aid & Scholarships and Veterans Affairs at Southern Oregon University.
We spend some time learning some rules of thumb that can de-mystify financial aid.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team