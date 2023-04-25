Wed 9 AM | SOU financial aid officer lessens the confusion over college scholarships

The White House said it would forgive a big chunk of student loans for some former students. Then a court said no, the president does not have that power. Confused yet?

The student loan forgiveness issue is really only a sideshow to the main event: how much a college education costs, and how many people need to secure some kind of financial aid to pay for it. If you're trying to track down a scholarship, there are roughly 1.7 Million of them. Confused now?

Kristen Gast is the Director of Financial Aid & Scholarships and Veterans Affairs at Southern Oregon University.

We spend some time learning some rules of thumb that can de-mystify financial aid.

