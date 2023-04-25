Wed 9:40 | Saying what's hard to say: Rogue Valley post-fire trauma released through art

When you've lived through a disaster and you don't have the words to describe it, what's next? Art might be an answer.

Plenty of people who have been traumatized can work it out through drawing or painting or other forms of visual art. Rogue Valley art therapist Delaine Due set up the REcreate/REcrear community art studio after 2020's Almeda fire, to provide just that kind of outlet for people affected by the fire.

We learn about the program and the setting up of art hives in a conversation with Delaine Due and outreach volunteer Rachel Griffin.