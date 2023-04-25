© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Saying what's hard to say: Rogue Valley post-fire trauma released through art

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT
art therapy

When you've lived through a disaster and you don't have the words to describe it, what's next? Art might be an answer.

Plenty of people who have been traumatized can work it out through drawing or painting or other forms of visual art. Rogue Valley art therapist Delaine Due set up the REcreate/REcrear community art studio after 2020's Almeda fire, to provide just that kind of outlet for people affected by the fire.

We learn about the program and the setting up of art hives in a conversation with Delaine Due and outreach volunteer Rachel Griffin.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team