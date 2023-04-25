© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | How different Oregon cities might look, in order to achieve climate goals

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Climate friendly equitable communities

Since the bulk of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, it stands to reason that reducing fossil-fuel powered transportation will go a long way toward meeting climate goals. But Oregon is still off track in getting there, so the state is moving toward implementation of the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities program.

The basic idea is to create parts of Oregon cities that do not require people to own cars to get to work and school and shopping. The current vision calls for big changes in relatively small cities, like pushing apartment buildings higher and closer together.

James Schireman is part of the team working on climate-friendly communities through his job at Rogue Valley Council of Governments. He stops by with details of the overall vision, and the steps to implement.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team