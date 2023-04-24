© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | OFFx10: Oregon Fringe Festival returns for its 10th anniversary

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
oregon festival fringe

It's not just that Oregon Fringe Festival brings together art and theater and music and film. But the different threads of OFF frequently overlap, with sculpture that can be played like musical instruments, and other meldings of art forms.

The Fringe Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with this year's return, presenting arts events over five days on the Southern Oregon University campus, and some off-site in Ashland.

We spend some extra time on the JX getting familiar with the offerings at this year's OFF, with performers Dean Kyle, Destery Epling, Cash Wickert, and Rosemary Kesseling. We use the radio as best we can to describe art that really must be seen.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
