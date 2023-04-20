© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Bird flu and other concerns, in the latest edition of The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
the-debrief-episode.png

All that work to bring California condors back to the wild, and now they're threatened by bird flu. The recent release of the big birds in Yurok country forces some regional attention to the issue.

That's just one item on the agenda for our regular JPR reporter discussion, The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan to talk about the work behind the scenes to get the stories on the air.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
