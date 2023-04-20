Fri 9 AM | Bird flu and other concerns, in the latest edition of The Debrief
All that work to bring California condors back to the wild, and now they're threatened by bird flu. The recent release of the big birds in Yurok country forces some regional attention to the issue.
That's just one item on the agenda for our regular JPR reporter discussion, The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan to talk about the work behind the scenes to get the stories on the air.