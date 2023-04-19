© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ashland educators team up for a book for teachers on connecting with students

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Tiffany Burns Erika Bare Connecting through conversation

Teachers have to talk to a lot of students at one time. But there's great value in those moments when a teacher spends time one-on-one with a student. Those encounters should be encouraged, say educators Tiffany Burns and Erika Bare, both of whom work in the Ashland School District.

They collaborated on a book about quality chats between teacher and student, called Connecting Through Conversation: A Playbook for Talking with Students.

Learning is only part of it; there's plenty in the book about avoiding power struggles and taking student traumas into account. The authors join us for an extended conversation about what they provide in the book, and how they learned it themselves.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team