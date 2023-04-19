Thu 9 AM | Ashland educators team up for a book for teachers on connecting with students

Teachers have to talk to a lot of students at one time. But there's great value in those moments when a teacher spends time one-on-one with a student. Those encounters should be encouraged, say educators Tiffany Burns and Erika Bare, both of whom work in the Ashland School District.

They collaborated on a book about quality chats between teacher and student, called Connecting Through Conversation: A Playbook for Talking with Students.

Learning is only part of it; there's plenty in the book about avoiding power struggles and taking student traumas into account. The authors join us for an extended conversation about what they provide in the book, and how they learned it themselves.

