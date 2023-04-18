Wed 9:40 | Revving Earth Day's engine (not really, it's going electric)

Even if you don't drive an electric vehicle, you're probably getting used to having them around. They make those humming sounds at low speeds on neighborhood streets, to warn pedestrians who are expecting engine noises. We're bound to hear more of that humming, as consumer tastes and government mandates move us toward fewer petroleum-powered vehicles.

Earth Day is a big day for EV drivers, a day to celebrate the nice things electric transportation does for the planet. Drive Electric Earth Day is spending the entire month touting the benefits of EVs, something the Southern Oregon Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Association (SOHEVA) has been doing for years.

Pete Jorgensen and Susan McGrath from SOHEVA talk to us about their adoption of electric driving, and SOHEVA's Earth Day plans.