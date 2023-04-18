Wed 9:25 | How Earth Day will be celebrated in the shadow of Mount Shasta

There are many places in the region to celebrate the wonders of the Earth. Mount Shasta is still an exception among exceptional places. So it stands to reason that Earth Day gets a big celebration in the city of Mount Shasta, this and most years.

Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center, long dedicated to preserving and protecting the mountain and its surroundings, hosts a series of events on Earth Day. We get a rundown on the happenings from Bianca Garza, MSBEC's Communications and Development Director.