The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | How Earth Day will be celebrated in the shadow of Mount Shasta

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
mt shasta bio rgional ecology center

There are many places in the region to celebrate the wonders of the Earth. Mount Shasta is still an exception among exceptional places. So it stands to reason that Earth Day gets a big celebration in the city of Mount Shasta, this and most years.

Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center, long dedicated to preserving and protecting the mountain and its surroundings, hosts a series of events on Earth Day. We get a rundown on the happenings from Bianca Garza, MSBEC's Communications and Development Director.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
