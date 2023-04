Southern Oregon University alum and Ashland New Play Festival 2021 New Voices playwright, returns to ANPF with an immersive new play.

Inspired by Thornton Wilder's Our Town, Our Utopia, takes a deep look at the dark side of an idealistic community. The play asks big questions about belonging, community, and our place in this world. We'll discuss the play and its themes with Trujillo and dramaturg Lue Douthit.