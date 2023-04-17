© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9:09 | Bees flock to clear cut areas but numbers decline as forest canopy regrows

Published April 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT
Bees flock to clearcut areas but numbers decline as forest canopy regrows, OSU research shows

We talk a lot about how human activity could be driving global declines in pollinator species like bees, but we don't often consider the impacts of land management practices on wild bees outside of agricultural systems. Two OSU researches have been studying the issue. Graduate student Rachel Zitomer and Dr. Jim Rivers, an animal ecologist in the OSU College of Forestry discuss their research and what it means for forest management.

