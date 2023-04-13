© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | The trouble with Shakespeare and more, in a new edition of The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Just a week before the planned season opening, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival dropped a huge bit of news: the season and the festival itself were in financial trouble, and needed an infusion of cash to keep going.

The emergency fundraising campaign tops the list of stories we covered at JPR News this week. We run down the list in another installment of The Debrief, our reporters' roundtable. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan to discuss the big news and its coverage.

