Thu 9 AM | Getting a poetry fix quickly, thanks to Oregon's Poet Laureate

What's the point of having a National Poetry Month if you can't hear a poem, in a hurry? That might not be a question you've ever pondered, but it crossed the mind of Oregon's Poet Laureate, Anis Mojgani.

So he did something about it, and the something--the Tele-Poem Telephone Line--returns for the month of April. It does what the name implies; call 503-928-7008 to hear a poem from Mojgani or another Oregon poet. It started last year and quickly became a hit. The Poet Laureate joins us again to talk about poems and their creation and celebration.

