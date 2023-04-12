© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Getting a poetry fix quickly, thanks to Oregon's Poet Laureate

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
tele poem anis Mojgani

What's the point of having a National Poetry Month if you can't hear a poem, in a hurry? That might not be a question you've ever pondered, but it crossed the mind of Oregon's Poet Laureate, Anis Mojgani.

So he did something about it, and the something--the Tele-Poem Telephone Line--returns for the month of April. It does what the name implies; call 503-928-7008 to hear a poem from Mojgani or another Oregon poet. It started last year and quickly became a hit. The Poet Laureate joins us again to talk about poems and their creation and celebration.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
