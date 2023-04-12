Thu 9:40 | Britt boss announces the musical acts for summer 2023

We're reasonably certain the Rolling Stones will not show up at the Britt Festival, but you never know... one of the Beatles made an appearance a few years back (and is scheduled this year--Hi, Ringo!).

Summer evenings feature concerts outdoors on the Britt hill in Jacksonville, delivered by many notable names in the music business. Britt rounds up the acts and makes a season announcement all at once... and the list is out.

Festival CEO Abby McKee calls into the JX to discuss who's playing this year.