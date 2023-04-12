© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Britt boss announces the musical acts for summer 2023

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
britt 2023

We're reasonably certain the Rolling Stones will not show up at the Britt Festival, but you never know... one of the Beatles made an appearance a few years back (and is scheduled this year--Hi, Ringo!).

Summer evenings feature concerts outdoors on the Britt hill in Jacksonville, delivered by many notable names in the music business. Britt rounds up the acts and makes a season announcement all at once... and the list is out.

Festival CEO Abby McKee calls into the JX to discuss who's playing this year.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
